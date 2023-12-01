Boeing (BA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Boeing (BA) standing at $233.87, reflecting a +0.97% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

The airplane builder's shares have seen an increase of 20.63% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 7.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.75, signifying a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.28 billion, indicating a 6.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$5.89 per share and a revenue of $77.06 billion, signifying shifts of +46.75% and +15.7%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Boeing. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.99% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Boeing is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.