Boeing (BA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Boeing (BA) reached $188.85, with a +0.61% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 6.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.70, reflecting a 44.88% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.83 billion, up 10.66% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $88.65 billion, indicating changes of +130.81% and +13.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 31.84% downward. Boeing is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Boeing is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 104.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.97 for its industry.

We can also see that BA currently has a PEG ratio of 26.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 1.93 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

