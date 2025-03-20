Boeing (BA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Boeing (BA) standing at $172.83, reflecting a +0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Shares of the airplane builder have depreciated by 7.27% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.72% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.51, showcasing a 33.63% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.44 billion, up 17.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.58 per share and a revenue of $83.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +87.34% and +25.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.07% lower within the past month. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

