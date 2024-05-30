Boeing (BA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Boeing (BA) reached $172.75, with a +0.64% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 0.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boeing in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of -$0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.54%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $18.98 billion, showing a 3.91% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.20 per share and a revenue of $79.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +79.35% and +2.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 556.63% lower. At present, Boeing boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.