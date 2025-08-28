Boeing (BA) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boeing (BA). Shares have added about 4.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boeing due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for The Boeing Company before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Boeing's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

The Boeing Company incurred an adjusted loss of $1.24 per share in the second quarter of 2025, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.54. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $2.90 per share.

Including one-time items, the company reported a GAAP loss of 92 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $2.33 per share.

The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to improved operational performance and commercial delivery volume.

Revenues

Revenues amounted to $22.75 billion, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.86 billion by 4.1%. The top line also surged 34.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $16.87 billion.

The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to revenue growth registered in all three of its major business segments.

Total Backlog

Backlog at the end of the second quarter totaled $618.54 billion, up from $544.74 billion recorded at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Segmental Performances

Commercial Airplane: Revenues in this segment surged 81% year over year to $10.87 billion, driven by higher jet deliveries. The segment incurred an operating loss of $557 million, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported operating loss of $715 million.

During the quarter under review, Boeing delivered 150 commercial planes. The figure improved 63% year over year.

The backlog for this segment remained healthy, with more than 5,900 airplanes valued at $522 billion.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): The segment recorded revenues of $6.62 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10%. It generated an operating income of $110 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $913 million.

BDS recorded a backlog of $74 billion, 22% of which comprised orders from international clients.

Global Services: The segment recorded revenues of $5.28 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%. This unit generated an operating income of $1,049 million, which improved 21% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Financial Condition

Boeing exited second-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $7.09 billion and short-term and other investments of $15.88 billion. At the end of 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.80 billion and short-term and other investments worth $12.48 billion.

Long-term debt amounted to $44.60 billion, down from $52.59 billion recorded at the end of 2024.

The company’s operating cash outflow in the first six months of 2025 was $1.39 billion compared with $7.29 billion in the first six months of 2024.

Free cash outflow totaled $2.49 billion in the first six months of 2025 compared with $8.26 billion in the year-ago period.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 16.39% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Boeing has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Boeing has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Boeing is part of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. Over the past month, RTX (RTX), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.9%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

RTX reported revenues of $21.58 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.4%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares with $1.41 a year ago.

RTX is expected to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for RTX. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

