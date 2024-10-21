Boeing awarded $277.05M Air Force contract

Boeing (BA) was awarded a $277.05M cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Starfire Electro-Optics, Laser Lab Advancement. This contract provides for the development of Electro-Optics and Directed Energy technologies, in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Electro-Optics Division’s mission to advance the nation’s space superiority capabilities. Work will be performed at Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by October 20, 2033. This contract was a sole source acquisition. FY24 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $13.53M are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory is the contracting activity.

