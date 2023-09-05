News & Insights

Boeing, Aviation Capital Group finalize order for 13 737 MAX jets

September 05, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N and aircraft leasing firm Aviation Capital Group on Tuesday finalized an order for 13 737 MAX jets, the companies said in a statement.

The order, which increases Aviation Capital's order book to 47 737 MAXs, includes seven 737-8 and six 737-10 jets.

Airlines, which have been struggling with limited supply of jets, are increasingly turning to aircraft leasing companies to add to their capacity following strong demand for air travel.

