Boeing, Aviation Capital Group finalize order for 13 737 MAX jets

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N and aircraft leasing firm Aviation Capital Group on Tuesday finalized an order for 13 737 MAX jets, the companies said in a statement.

The order, which increases Aviation Capital's order book to 47 737 MAXs, includes seven 737-8 and six 737-10 jets.

Airlines, which have been struggling with limited supply of jets, are increasingly turning to aircraft leasing companies to add to their capacity following strong demand for air travel.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru)

