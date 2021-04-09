Boeing asks customers to address potential electrical problem in some 737 MAX jets

April 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has asked 16 of its customers to address a potential electrical problem in certain 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations, the U.S. planemaker said on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3mzCxpu)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.