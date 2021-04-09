US Markets
BA

Boeing asks customers to address potential electrical problem in some 737 MAX jets

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

Boeing Co has asked 16 of its customers to address a potential electrical problem in certain 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations, the U.S. planemaker said on Friday.

April 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has asked 16 of its customers to address a potential electrical problem in certain 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations, the U.S. planemaker said on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3mzCxpu)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities Companies

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular