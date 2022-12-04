Markets
Boeing Appoints Brendan Nelson As President Of Boeing International

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said that Brendan Nelson AO will take over as president of Boeing International and lead the company's international strategy and corporate operations.

The former Australian diplomat and government minister will succeed Michael Arthur when he retires from Boeing in early 2023 after five decades of service in the public and private sectors.

Nelson will report to Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun and join the company's executive council. The Australian citizen has been president of Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific since February 2020. He will move to London to take up his new role, effective January 12, 2023.

Maria Fernandez will succeed Nelson as president of Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific effective Dec. 20, 2022. She will be the senior company leader in the Oceania region and board chair of Boeing Australia Holdings.

