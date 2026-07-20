Boeing Announces SMBC Aviation Capital's Order For 100 737 MAX Airplanes

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and SMBC Aviation Capital announced that the global aviation finance platform and lessor has ordered 100 737 MAX airplanes, including 60 737-10 and 40 737-8 jets. With the order, SMBC Aviation Capital increases its owned, managed and committed to portfolio for the 737 MAX family to 450 jets.

Boeing noted that the 737-10 has the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane, seating up to 230 passengers with a range of 3,100 nautical miles.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Boeing shares are up 1.04 percent to $216.30.

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