Boeing Announces Q1 Deliveries Under Commercial, Defense Programs

(RTTNews) - Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. (BA), Tuesday announced anticipated deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter.

The company expects to make a total delivery of 83 airplanes under the commercial program and 14 airplanes under the defense program.

Currently, Boeing's stock is climbing 0.04 percent, to $181.64 on the New York Stock Exchange.

