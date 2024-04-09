News & Insights

Markets
BA

Boeing Announces Q1 Deliveries Under Commercial, Defense Programs

April 09, 2024 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. (BA), Tuesday announced anticipated deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter.

The company expects to make a total delivery of 83 airplanes under the commercial program and 14 airplanes under the defense program.

Currently, Boeing's stock is climbing 0.04 percent, to $181.64 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.