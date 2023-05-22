News & Insights

Boeing Announces Orders For Up To Four Ultra-long-range Business Jets For VIP Customers

May 22, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) announced orders for up to four ultra-long-range Boeing Business Jets. The orders to undisclosed VIP customers include two BBJ 787-8s, one BBJ 737-7 jet and an option to purchase a BBJ 777-9. The Boeing Business Jets is a VIP jet division that brings the best of commercial aviation into the realm of personal air travel.

"With the right combination of comfort, performance and best-in-class operating economics, the BBJ family offers VIP customers all the features they are looking for in a business jet," said Joe Benson, BBJ president.

