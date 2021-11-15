Boeing Announces Order For 777 Freighters From Emirates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Emirates announced an order for two 777 Freighters. The order is valued at more than $704 million at list prices. The freighters will be operated by Emirates SkyCargo.

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said: "As the largest operator of 777 passenger and freighter models worldwide, Emirates' success is a testament to the 777's market-leading efficiency, improved sustainability and incredible range."

Separately, Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA have signed a MOU affirming that VSMPO-AVISMA will remain the largest titanium supplier for current and future Boeing commercial airplanes. VSMPO-AVISMA Corp. is the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturer of titanium and titanium alloy products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.