Boeing Announces Order For 777 Freighters From Emirates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Emirates announced an order for two 777 Freighters. The order is valued at more than $704 million at list prices. The freighters will be operated by Emirates SkyCargo.

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said: "As the largest operator of 777 passenger and freighter models worldwide, Emirates' success is a testament to the 777's market-leading efficiency, improved sustainability and incredible range."

Separately, Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA have signed a MOU affirming that VSMPO-AVISMA will remain the largest titanium supplier for current and future Boeing commercial airplanes. VSMPO-AVISMA Corp. is the world's largest vertically integrated manufacturer of titanium and titanium alloy products.

