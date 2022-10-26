Boeing Announces Order For 52 Airplanes From Alaska Airlines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Alaska Airlines announced the carrier is expanding its 737 MAX fleet with an order for 52 airplanes, exercising options for an additional 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets. With the new agreement, Alaska's unfilled orderbook for 737 MAXs totals more than 100 jets.

Alaska Airlines currently operates 35 737-9 airplanes. By the end of 2023, Alaska Airlines expects to have an all-Boeing mainline fleet.

"This investment secures aircraft to optimize our growth through the next decade, which we know will be a formidable competitive advantage," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci.

