Boeing announces order from Avia Solutions for 40 737-8s

Boeing (BA) and Avia Solutions Group announced its first order with the company for 40 737-8s, with the potential to order 40 more later.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.