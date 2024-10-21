Boeing announces Emirates SkyCargo order for five more 777 Freighters

Boeing (BA) and Emirates SkyCargo announced an order for five more twin-engine freighters, building on its earlier purchase of five 777 Freighters. The latest order, which was finalized in September and listed as unidentified on Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries website, brings Emirates’ order book to 249 Boeing widebody airplanes, including 14 777 Freighters. Emirates SkyCargo plans to operate 21 777 Freighters in the coming years – nearly doubling its current fleet of 11 freighters as the carrier continues to expand capacity.

