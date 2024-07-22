News & Insights

Boeing And Lufthansa Technik Ink License Agreement For 787 Dreamliner Cabin Modifications

July 22, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) and technical aircraft services provider Lufthansa Technik announced Monday an agreement to designate Lufthansa Technik as the first Boeing-licensed Service Center (BLSC) for cabin modifications on 787 Dreamliner airplanes, bringing additional choice and capacity to the market.

Operators, lessors and other companies with 787 cabin modification needs will now have the choice to work with Lufthansa Technik.

Along with the license granted by Boeing, Lufthansa Technik will also cover certification of the modification projects. The cabin modifications on the popular long-haul widebody will be performed at one of the MRO provider's global network facilities.

The two parties will continue to make the necessary preparations to enable Lufthansa Technik to start its first 787 cabin modification project in 2025. The BLSC will complement Boeing's existing 787 Interior Modifications offerings with additional capacity for the market.

This agreement on 787 cabin modifications follows the completion of the first base maintenance event on a 787 Dreamliner this April at Lufthansa Technik Malta.

