Boeing, Airbus respond to aircraft lessors' delay criticisms

Corrects third paragraph to 75 aircraft in 2025, not 2024

DUBLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The world's two largest planemakers responded to criticism from aircraft lessors over delivery delays on Tuesday, with a Boeing BA.N executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch."

Vice president for commercial marketing Darren Hulst told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin that Boeing's focus was on stabilising its supply chain and that this was the key to ultimately ramping up production and hitting its targets.

Mark Pearman-Wright, head of leasing and investor marketing at Airbus AIR.PA, said ramping up production has been more difficult than expected due to a range of complications but that the challenges had not changed its route to producing 65 narrow-body jets a month in 2024 and 75 aircraft in 2025.

