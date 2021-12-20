Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in 5G wireless deployment

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and Airbus Americas AIR.PA CEO Jeffrey Knittel on Monday urged the Biden administration to delay planned deployment of new 5G wireless services, saying it could harm aviation safety.

The executives in a joint letter seen by Reuters to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked him to support postponing AT&T T.N and Verizon's VZ.N planned Jan. 5 deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless.

"5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate," the letter said, adding it could have "an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry."

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

