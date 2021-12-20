Companies
Boeing, Airbus executives urge delay in 5G wireless deployment

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffrey Knittel on Monday urged the Biden administration to delay planned deployment of new 5G wireless services, saying it could harm aviation safety.

The executives in a joint letter seen by Reuters to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked him to support postponing AT&T T.N and Verizon's VZ.N planned Jan. 5 deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless.

"5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate," the letter said, adding it could have "an enormous negative impact on the aviation industry."

