Companies
BA

Boeing aims to conduct key 737 MAX certification flight in late June - sources

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

Boeing Co is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX in late June, two people briefed on the matter said.

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX in late June, two people briefed on the matter said.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Boeing told airlines it hopes to conduct the flight in late June and also notified them of a fix to address safety concerns about the placement of wiring bundles, the sources said. Reuters has reported U.S. regulators do not plan to unground the plane until at least August.

Bloomberg News reported the communication to airlines earlier Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: How The Travel Industry Is Coping With Coronavirus Disruption

    Beaten-down travel stocks are starting to surge, but we're still a long way from a full recovery for that sector. After 9/11 came a major shift in how the airline industry operates and now, in the wake of Covid-19, more sweeping changes are coming

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular