Boeing aims to conduct key 737 MAX certification flight in late June - sources

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX in late June, two people briefed on the matter said.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Boeing told airlines it hopes to conduct the flight in late June and also notified them of a fix to address safety concerns about the placement of wiring bundles, the sources said. Reuters has reported U.S. regulators do not plan to unground the plane until at least August.

Bloomberg News reported the communication to airlines earlier Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

