Boeing again cutting widebody production rate

SEATTLE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is reducing its 787 widebody production to five jets monthly in mid-2021 from six, and delivered zero 787s to customers in November, as longer-haul travel demand remains weakened by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. planemaker's Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

