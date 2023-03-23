Markets
BA

Boeing : Japan Airlines Finalizes Order For 21 Fuel-efficient 737-8 Jets

March 23, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines have finalized an order for 21 fuel-efficient 737-8 jets, Boeing (BA) said in a statement on Thursday.

JAL intends to begin introducing the airplanes into its fleet from 2026.

"We are delighted to select the Boeing 737-8, a member of the very latest 737 MAX family, to replace our Boeing 737-800s, which make up the largest proportion of the JAL Group's fleet," said Yuji Akasaka, president of Japan Airlines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.