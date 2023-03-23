Boeing : Japan Airlines Finalizes Order For 21 Fuel-efficient 737-8 Jets

(RTTNews) - Japan Airlines have finalized an order for 21 fuel-efficient 737-8 jets, Boeing (BA) said in a statement on Thursday.

JAL intends to begin introducing the airplanes into its fleet from 2026.

"We are delighted to select the Boeing 737-8, a member of the very latest 737 MAX family, to replace our Boeing 737-800s, which make up the largest proportion of the JAL Group's fleet," said Yuji Akasaka, president of Japan Airlines.

