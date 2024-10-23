Boeing: 787 program currently producing at 4 per month

Maintains plan to return to producing 5 787s per months by year end. Comments taken from slides being presented on Boeing’s (BA) Q3 earnings conference call.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.