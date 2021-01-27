Boeing 737 MAX safe to return to service in Europe, regulator says

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Boeing's BA.N 737 MAX airliner is safe to return to service in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Wednesday, lifting a 22-month flight ban after two crashes of the jet which caused 346 deaths.

"We have every confidence that the aircraft is safe, which is the precondition for giving our approval. But we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations closely as the aircraft resumes service," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said.

"In parallel, and at our insistence, Boeing has also committed to work to enhance the aircraft still further in the medium term, in order to reach an even higher level of safety," he said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

