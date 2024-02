Feb 21 (Reuters) - The head of Boeing's BA.N troubled 737 MAX program at its Renton final assembly plant, Ed Clark, has left the planemaker, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | X: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.