Boeing 737 MAX makes first passenger flight in China since March 2019

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A China Southern Airlines Co Ltd 600029.SS flight on a Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX took off on Friday, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, marking the first passenger service on the model by a Chinese airline since March 2019.

The domestic flight from Guangzhou to Zhengzhou departed at 12:45pm local time (0445 GMT), marking a major milestone in Boeing's attempt to rebuild its business in the world's second-largest aviation market.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

