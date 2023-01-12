Companies
BA

Boeing 737 MAX makes first passenger flight in China since March 2019

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

January 12, 2023 — 11:49 pm EST

Written by Sophie Yu and Jamie Freed for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A China Southern Airlines Co Ltd 600029.SS flight on a Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX took off on Friday, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, marking the first passenger service on the model by a Chinese airline since March 2019.

The domestic flight from Guangzhou to Zhengzhou departed at 12:45pm local time (0445 GMT), marking a major milestone in Boeing's attempt to rebuild its business in the world's second-largest aviation market.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.