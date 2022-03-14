Boeing 737 MAX jet headed toward China completion plant - source

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - A Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jet that took off from Seattle on Monday is en route to the manufacturer's completion plant in China, an industry source said, in a sign the model is closer to returning to commercial flights there after a three-year grounding.

Flight tracking websites showed the plane, painted in the livery of Shanghai Airlines - a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS was heading to Hawaii.

The source, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said it was the first fuel stop of a multi-day journey.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

