Boeing 737 MAX jet headed toward China completion plant - source

Published
BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - A Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jet that took off from Seattle on Monday is en route to the manufacturer's completion plant in China, an industry source said, in a sign the model is closer to returning to commercial flights there after a three-year grounding.

Flight tracking websites showed the plane, painted in the livery of Shanghai Airlines - a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS was heading to Hawaii.

The source, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said it was the first fuel stop of a multi-day journey.

