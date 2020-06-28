Boeing 737 MAX Certification Flight Tests To Begin On Monday

(RTTNews) - Boeing has received approval from U.S. regulators to begin certification test flights of its 737 Max jet, after the company submitted safety fixes to the regulators, the German news agency DPA reported citing a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The certification tests could begin as early as Monday and it is expected to take several days, the report said.

The move marks a long awaited milestone for getting the MAX fleet back in the air.

The aerospace and defense giant has been struggling to stay afloat after the grounding of the 737 Max jets by airlines worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing reportedly said it continues to work diligently on safely returning the 737 MAX to commercial service.

Boeing has been hit both by the crashes and the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a sharp fall in global air travel. The company has announced thousands of lay-offs this year.

