Boeing 10% Job Cut: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) is considering a plan to reduce its workforce by about 10%, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The plan could include buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, mostly in the company's commercial arm, the report said.

Boeing had said on Monday that it would temporarily suspend all 787 operations at its South Carolina factory until further notice, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Boeing had offered buyouts to its employees in an effort to lower workforce, as the aerospace industry has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

