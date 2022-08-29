Markets
BA

Boeing : Lufthansa Receives First 787 Dreamliner

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said that Lufthansa Group has received the first 787 Dreamliner.

Using 25% less fuel and creating 25% fewer emissions than the airplanes they replace, the 787 family has avoided more than 125 billion pounds of carbon emissions since entering service in 2011, Boeing said in a statement.

The Lufthansa Group has 32 firm orders for the 787. In addition, it has firm orders for 20 777-9 passenger airplanes and recently placed a firm order for seven of the new 777-8 Freighter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BADLAKFDLAKY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular