Boeing : Arajet Orders 20 737 MAX Aircraft

(RTTNews) - The new Caribbean airline Arajet has ordered 20 737 MAX airplanes to deliver low operating costs and expand affordable travel options in the Americas, Boeing (BA) said in a statement.

Arajet also has options to purchase 15 additional 737 MAX jets which, along with existing lease agreements, could take the airline's new fuel-efficient fleet to 40 airplanes.

The aircraft order was finalized in January and is currently attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.

