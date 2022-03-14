Boeing : Arajet Orders 20 737 MAX Aircraft

(RTTNews) - The new Caribbean airline Arajet has ordered 20 737 MAX airplanes to deliver low operating costs and expand affordable travel options in the Americas, Boeing (BA) said in a statement.

Arajet also has options to purchase 15 additional 737 MAX jets which, along with existing lease agreements, could take the airline's new fuel-efficient fleet to 40 airplanes.

The aircraft order was finalized in January and is currently attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.