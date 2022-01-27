Markets
Boeing: China Airlines Orders Four 777 Freighters - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said China Airlines has ordered four 777 Freighters. The order is valued at $1.4 billion at list prices. The company noted that the 777F will allow China Airlines to make fewer stops on long-haul routes, further reducing associated landing fees and resulting in the lowest trip cost of any large freighter.

"The 777 Freighter has played a critical role in our efforts to maintain profitability during the pandemic, and these additional airplanes will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategy," said China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien.

