Boeing: Cargolux Finalizes Order Of 10 777-8 Freighters - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Cargolux have finalized an order of 10 777-8 Freighters with options for six additional airplanes. Cargolux will use the 777-8 Freighter to replace its 747-400 Freighter fleet.

The new 777-8 Freighter was launched in January 2022. The company has now booked more than 50 orders for the model.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: "The 777-8 Freighter operates with a noise footprint up to 60% smaller than its predecessors, significantly minimizing noise emissions around airport communities."

Based in Luxembourg, Cargolux is Europe's largest all-cargo airline operating a combined fleet of 30 Boeing 747-8 and 747-400 Freighters.

