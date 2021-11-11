Boeing: Attractive Valuation, Industry Poised for a Recovery

Boeing (BA), headquartered in Chicago, IL, specializes in security technologies, space, defense, commercial jets, and aftermarket support. It offers bespoke products and services to more than 150 nations.

I am bullish on Boeing because shares look inexpensive right now compared to recent historical valuation multiples. In addition, the company has significant growth tailwinds as the industry emerges from fierce COVID-19 headwinds, and Wall Street is overall bullish on the stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Boeing is recognized as one of the world's biggest aerospace corporations with a 38% market share in total backlogs. Boeing's major competitive advantage is that its sales and production facilities are located worldwide. As a result, it has a strong international presence in more than 150 countries.

The company's collection of creative products released over the years is one of its strongest assets. These include cutting-edge, fuel-efficient technologies and lightweight carbon composites.

In addition, many companies, including competitors, have significant relationships with Boeing. It has capitalized on this vast business network by implementing a number of cooperative programs effectively.

Recent Results

The company earned $15.3 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2021, which shows positive growth from $14.1 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The company is expected to benefit as passenger traffic returns to 2019 levels in 2023-24.

The company also demonstrated growth in the Commercial Airspace and Global Services segments, where it saw sales increase from $3.6 billion (Q3 2020) to $4.5 billion (Q3 2021) and $3.7 billion (Q3 2020) to $4.2 billion (Q3 2021), respectively.

The Defense, Space, and Security segments, however, experienced a year-over-year decline in revenue from $6.8 billion to $6.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021, particularly due to the impact of COVID-19.

Boeing's debt for the third quarter of 2021 stood at $60.9 billion, which shows a sequential decline of $62.1.

Valuation Metrics

Boeing’s stock looks reasonably priced at the moment, as its forward EV/EBITDA ratio is currently 19x, which is discounted relative to its 3-year historical average of 21.4x. It looks even more attractive when considering that EBITDA is expected to soar in the coming years, following 141.1% growth in 2021 with 119.5% growth in 2022.

Normalized earnings per share are also expected to grow rapidly in 2022, with a forecast growth rate of 406.7%, as the company recovers from massive COVID-19 headwinds (see BA stock charts on TipRanks).

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, Boeing earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on nine Buys and five Holds assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average Boeing price target of $266.07 puts the upside potential at 20.8%.

Summary and Conclusion

Boeing has a massive competitive advantage, as it operates in what is largely a duopoly with its primary competitor, Airbus. As a result, it has a solid market share and is a trusted partner of many commercial airlines and governments. Furthermore, the company has the technological and manufacturing capabilities that create a significant barrier to entry for competitors.

Currently, shares look attractively priced as the economy emerges from COVID-19 headwinds, and Wall Street is overall bullish. Therefore, it might be an interesting time for investors to start considering Boeing.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of Tipranks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. Tipranks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. Tipranks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by Tipranks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.