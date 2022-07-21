Boeing: All-cargo Airline Cargolux Selects 777-8 Freighter To Replace 747-400 Fleet

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Thursday announced that Cargolux, a Luxembourg-based all-cargo airline, has selected the 777-8 Freighter as the preferred solution to replace its 747-400 fleet.

The selection was announced at the Farnborough International Airshow.

According to the company, the 777-8 Freighter, with nearly identical payload and range capabilities as the 747-400 Freighter, will provide 30% better fuel efficiency and emissions and 25% better operating costs per tonne.

Cargolux is planning to replace aging large freighters later this decade.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, "With its investment in the 777-8 Freighter, Cargolux will operate the most advanced, fuel-efficient, twin-engine freighter in the industry. The 777-8 Freighter significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared to previous models with a reduced noise footprint, helping to advance Cargolux's commitment to sustainable operations."

Boeing launched the 777-8 Freighter in January and has booked more than 50 orders for the model.

