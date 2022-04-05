US Markets
LLY

Boehringer's operating income edges up on Jardiance, animal health

Contributors
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Patricia Weiss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

Germany's unlisted Boehringer Ingelheim said operating income rose 1.8% in 2021, driven by more prescriptions of diabetes drug Jardiance and demand for its veterinary drugs as people purchased pets during the pandemic.

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany's unlisted Boehringer Ingelheim said operating income rose 1.8% in 2021, driven by more prescriptions of diabetes drug Jardiance and demand for its veterinary drugs as people purchased pets during the pandemic.

Family-owned Boehringer said in a statement on Tuesday that full-year operating income came in at 4.7 billion euros ($5.16 billion), up from 4.6 billion a year earlier.

The Jardiance group of products, managed in a partnership with Eli Lilly LLY.N, had 3.9 billion euros in sales, up 25.5%. The diabetes treatment is increasingly used to cut the risk of cardiovascular disease in diabetic patients and also for the treatment of heart failure.

Sales of pulmonary fibrosis drug Ofev rose 21.2% to 2.5 billion euros.

Growth in animal health products, such as antiparasitics for dogs and cats, was fuelled by more people acquiring a new pet during the pandemic, but Boehringer said it expects to "see a normalization of the market growth trend" in 2022.

For 2022, Boehringer predicted slightly lower group operating income on higher spending on research and development, while revenues are expected to increase slightly.

($1 = 0.9104 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular