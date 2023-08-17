News & Insights

Boehringer to test obesity drug in three late-stage trials

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

August 17, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim said on Thursday it would conduct three late-stage studies for its obesity drug candidate after it showed up to 19% weight loss after 46 weeks in a mid-stage trial.

The private company plans to start enrollments for the trial of the drug, survodutide, which it co-invented with Danish biotech company Zealand Pharma ZELA.CO, before the end of the year.

The trials will evaluate the drug's safety and efficacy, Boehringer said, and added that it would provide further details on the studies before initiation.

Boehringer and Zealand are among global drugmakers racing to grab a share of the potential $100 billion market for obesity treatments within a decade.

Survodutide works by mimicing a gut hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which suppresses appetite, as well as imitating another gut hormone called glucagon that helps break down fat.

The companies are also testing survodutide in patients with a type of fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

