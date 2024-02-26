News & Insights

Boehringer eyes obesity, fatty liver drug launch in 2027 or 2028

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

February 26, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Written by Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said it hopes that drug candidate survodutide, co-developed to treat obesity and fatty liver with Zealand Pharma ZELA.CO, could be launched in 2027 or 2028, contingent on favourable trial data.

Carinne Brouillon, in charge of Boehringer's Human Pharma unit, told Reuters on Monday it was not yet clear in which one of the two targeted indications the drug would first be launched.

Shares in Zealand jumped earlier on Monday after it and partner Boehringer said the drug yielded "groundbreaking" mid-stage trial results in the treatment of fatty liver, also known as MASH.

