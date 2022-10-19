BoE won't hold bonds bought after mini-budget for 'long time', says Cunliffe

William Schomberg Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday the central bank did not want to hold for a long time bonds it bought during an emergency programme to support the gilt market in the wake of the government's mini-budget.

"We've said that we'll unwind in a timely and orderly manner," Cunliffe told lawmakers on the Treasury Committee. "So this is not (quantitative easing). We don't want to hold on to these for a long time."

