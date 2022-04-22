BoE will not sell gilts into unstable markets, Bailey says

Any future programme of bond sales from the Bank of England should be suspended during periods of market turbulence, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday during a panel discussion hosted by the International Monetary Fund.

The BoE has said it will consider a programme of active sales from its more than 800 billion pounds ($1.03 trillion) of government bond holdings once it has raised its main interest rate to 1% -- an increase economists expect to occur on May 5.

"We can't have a constant ratchet upwards of central bank balance sheets and they never come down. They're a counter-cyclical tool, and we have got to manage them counter-cyclically," Bailey said.

"From my own perspective, we're always going to have to have ... a knockout clause which says we'll do it while we're in stable markets but we'll reserve the right to cease doing it if we see conditions change, because I think that's just, frankly, common sense," he added.

