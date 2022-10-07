BoE will consider whether market assessment of UK economic policy has changed, says Ramsden

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will consider whether the financial market turmoil following the government's plan for huge tax cuts reflects a new assessment by markets of Britain's economic policy, BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Friday.

"One key consideration for the (BoE's monetary policy committee) at its upcoming meetings will be whether the recent repricing of UK assets reflects a changed assessment by markets of the UK macroeconomic policy mix between fiscal and monetary policy," Ramsden said in a speech to the Securities Industry Conference 2022.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.