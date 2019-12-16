BoE wants investors to wait longer for cash from illiquid funds

Investors should have to wait longer for redemptions from funds with hard-to-sell assets like commercial property, or be prepared to take a hit on the cash they get back, the Bank of England said on Monday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.