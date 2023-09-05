BOE Varitronix (HKG:710) Price Target Decreased by 18.41% to 17.73

The average one-year price target for BOE Varitronix (HKG:710) has been revised to 17.73 / share. This is an decrease of 18.41% from the prior estimate of 21.73 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 31.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.36% from the latest reported closing price of 7.63 / share.

BOE Varitronix Maintains 3.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 22.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOE Varitronix. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 15.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 710 is 0.19%, an increase of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 38,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 12,472K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,306K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 710 by 27.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,725K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 710 by 29.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,557K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 710 by 35.89% over the last quarter.

MCSMX - MATTHEWS CHINA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 2,311K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031K shares, representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 710 by 17.39% over the last quarter.

