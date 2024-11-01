News & Insights

BOE Varitronix Announces Key Meeting on New Agreement

November 01, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

BOE Varitronix (HK:0710) has released an update.

BOE Varitronix Limited is set to hold a special general meeting on November 21, 2024, to approve the Renewed Master Purchase Agreement with BOE Technology Group. The agreement outlines purchase transactions with annual caps through December 2027. Shareholders are invited to vote on these proposals, which could influence the company’s strategic direction and financial outlook.

