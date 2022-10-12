BoE signals to lenders it is prepared to extend bond purchases - FT

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has signalled privately to lenders that it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying programme beyond this Friday's deadline if market conditions demanded it, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing three sources.

The report comes after the British central bank's governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that he had no intention of extending purchases of bonds beyond Friday when they are due to stop.

