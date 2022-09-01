BoE sets rules to counter weak demand at future bond sales

By David Milliken

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England set out new rules on Thursday for its upcoming programme of bond sales, intended to total 10 billion pounds ($11.6 billion) a quarter, which will allow it to reject very low bids or cancel auctions at short notice.

Britain's bond market has seen increased volatility over the past month as prices have tumbled in the face of surging inflation.

But the BoE has said there will be a "high bar" for suspending the sale programme, which is still subject to final approval from its Monetary Policy Committee.

The BoE is on course to become the first major central bank to actively sell back to financial markets some of the government bonds it bought as part of stimulus efforts dating back to the global financial crisis.

It is also raising interest rates to try to stop the jump in inflation from becoming a long-term problem for the economy.

The BoE confirmed it will set minimum prices for the bonds on sale at its auctions - something it was considering in its original Aug. 4 announcement - and reserved the right to cancel auctions entirely at any time before it publishes results.

"This backstop will be set at a level such that it would not be expected to bind regularly, but would allow the Bank to respond to evidence of particularly weak demand within the auction by reducing the amount it supplies," the BoE said.

The BoE will hold three auctions every two weeks, selling gilts in maturity baskets of 3-7 years, 7-20 years and more than 20 years. The process is similar to the reverse auctions which the BoE held until December 2021.

The BoE bought a total of 875 billion pounds of gilts in a series of purchase programmes which started in March 2009.

Active sales will speed up the reduction of the BoE's bond stockpile, which now stands at 844 billion pounds after the central bank stopped reinvesting the proceeds of maturing gilts in February.

The BoE expects the mix of active sales and maturing gilts to reduce its holdings by 80 billion pounds over the next 12 months.

Auctions will start in late September, subject to confirmation in the MPC's Sept. 15 policy announcement.

Alongside the gilt auctions, the BoE will hold a new weekly Short-Term Repo with a 7-day term. As a consequence, the BoE said it would raise the minimum spread for top-grade collateral at its Indexed Long-Term Repo to 3 basis points from zero.

