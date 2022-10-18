BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Bank of England is likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds in a bid to encourage greater stability in gilt markets following Britain's failed "mini" budget, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is likely to delay the sale of billions of pounds of government bonds in a bid to encourage greater stability in gilt markets following Britain's failed "mini" budget, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

The decision by the central bank's top officials comes after they judged the gilts market to be "very distressed" in recent weeks, the newspaper said.

The bank had already delayed the start of a scheme to sell down 838 billion pounds of government bond holdings built up after the global financial crisis and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters