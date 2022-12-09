BoE sells 1.9 billion pounds of long-dated gilts and linkers

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 09, 2022 — 10:38 am EST

Written by David Milliken and edited by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sold 1.878 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts on Friday, taking to 8.23 billion pounds the total volume of these bonds which it has sold since starting to unwind earlier emergency purchases last week.

Friday's sale was the sixth since the BoE began to reverse the 19.3 billion pounds of government bond purchases it made between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14, when it stepped in to stabilise the market after prices slumped after September's mini-budget.

The BoE rejected 458.3 million pounds of bids submitted by investors during Friday's purchase window.

($1 = 0.8135 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, edited by Paul Sandle)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.