BoE sells 1.9 billion pounds of long-dated gilts and linkers

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sold 1.878 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts on Friday, taking to 8.23 billion pounds the total volume of these bonds which it has sold since starting to unwind earlier emergency purchases last week.

Friday's sale was the sixth since the BoE began to reverse the 19.3 billion pounds of government bond purchases it made between Sept. 28 and Oct. 14, when it stepped in to stabilise the market after prices slumped after September's mini-budget.

The BoE rejected 458.3 million pounds of bids submitted by investors during Friday's purchase window.

($1 = 0.8135 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, edited by Paul Sandle)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.