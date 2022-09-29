BoE remedy can only be partial cure for UK ills

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England’s bond market intervention may help defuse a brewing financial meltdown, but not Britain’s economic one. The central bank on Wednesday unveiled a 65 billion pound bond-buying scheme to avert a pension fund crisis after the government’s unfunded “mini-budget” spooked debt markets. The question is whether Prime Minister Liz Truss sees the life raft as an incentive to come up with a more credible fiscal policy, or a reason not to.

The crisis derived from a pension strategy known as liability driven investment (LDI), which aims to match funds’ future payments to retirees with similar assets, like long-dated inflation-linked government bonds. Because such securities don’t earn much, funds also use borrowing through repurchase agreements or swaps, freeing up cash to invest in juicier assets like equities. Around 1.5 trillion pounds of assets are held in such strategies in the UK.

Assume an average LDI fund has a leverage target of 2.5 times. For every 100 pounds of gilts it holds, it might borrow 60 pounds from a repo counterparty to invest in higher-yielding stuff, giving it 40 pounds of headroom against the prices of the bonds falling. Hence a 20% fall in the value of the gilts would see that cushion shrink to 20 pounds, and the leverage ratio soar to 4 times. Yet on the face of it such a scenario wouldn’t be a big deal, because rising gilt yields mean the discount rate used to determine the present value of pension funds’ future payments to retirees also rises. That means the fund’s liabilities fall along with its plummeting assets.

The problem is that the LDI funds’ borrowing forces them to post extra cash, or margin, to lenders and derivative counterparties if the value of their assets falls. They were already under pressure as central banks globally jacked up rates, hammering bond prices. Yet the government’s unfunded mini-budget on Sept. 23 stoked fears of runaway inflation, causing gilt yields to soar. The price of 30-year UK government bonds, particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates, fell 20% in the two trading days following the mini-budget.

The mess left pension funds scrambling to raise margin, and they wound up doing so by selling their most liquid asset – gilts. Yet with the Bank of England withdrawing its bond-buying scheme, there were few buyers for such securities. And the more the pension funds sold, the more gilt prices fell, causing a vicious spiral and fears the funds could run out of cash. By the time Governor Andrew Bailey intervened, certain pension funds had been hit with margin calls as high as 100 million pounds.

The pension debacle has exposed how leverage during an era of low rates has crept up in poorly understood parts of the financial sector. And it highlights how markets are likely to prove erratic as central banks withdraw bond-buying, leaving even easily traded securities like government bonds with few buyers.

Bailey’s intervention was, at least, effective. The 30-year gilt yield, which had soared to 5% before the intervention, fell 1 percentage point following his statement. The big risk is that it emboldens Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to stick to unfunded tax cuts that caused the market ructions in the first place.

Perhaps in recognition of the danger, Bailey has only pledged to buy bonds until Oct. 14, and limit purchases to long-dated gilts. The heavy implication is that he won’t intervene beyond that unless other parts of the financial system need running repairs. But it’s pretty clear that the fuel for further such issues will endure if Kwarteng opts not to cut spending, reverse tax cuts, or raise levies elsewhere. The solution can only now happen via finance ministry policy, not central-bank firefighting.

CONTEXT NEWS

British government bond prices soared on Sept. 28 after the Bank of England said it would buy long-dated bonds to bring calm to the market.

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng set plans for unfunded tax cuts and more government borrowing on Sept. 23, sparking a slide in sterling markets that sent the pound to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar, just below $1.04.

Having failed to cool a selloff with a verbal intervention the previous day, the BoE announced an emergency move that it said would prevent the turmoil in markets from spreading through the country and seizing up credit flows.

The central bank said it would buy long-dated gilts “on whatever scale is necessary” to restore order to the market.

The BoE also said it was keeping its goal to reduce its 838 billion pounds ($892 billion) of gilt holdings by 80 billion pounds over the next year but would postpone the start of sales because of the market conditions.

Ahead of the BoE’s announcement, strategists said the 2.1 trillion pound gilt market was seizing up, with very poor liquidity and pricing quality being a clear sign of market dysfunction.

Thirty-year gilt yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, finished the day more than 100 basis points lower at 3.934% after they rose to 5.092% in early trading – the highest level for 30-year yields since 2002.

It marked the biggest single-day fall since at least 1992, when Refinitiv records for 30-year gilts began.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

