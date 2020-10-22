BoE not poised to deploy negative rates, Haldane says

The Bank of England is not poised to cut interest rates below zero, the central bank's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said on Thursday, confirming the BoE's position on the topic.

"We at the Bank are doing work to ensure that that tool is in the toolbox. That is not remotely the same as saying that we are about to deploy that tool. That will depend on the balance of costs and benefits," Haldane told a conference hosted by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

Haldane has previously expressed doubts about the value of cutting rates below zero.

